Samsung, AMD to advance AI-powered network innovations

Samsung Electronics has announced new breakthroughs with AMD across Samsung’s network portfolio — including 5G Core, virtualized RAN (vRAN) and private networks. This achievement marks a milestone for both companies that move forward from the joint verification stage to commercial deployments, reinforcing the level of the strategic collaboration for software and AI-driven network innovation, Samsung said in a press release.

Recently, Samsung was selected by Videotron to deploy its 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 4G LTE Core gateway solutions, powered by AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPUs. Through this project, Samsung is expanding its presence across Canada and beyond, accelerating its cloud-native AI core footprint while retaining operator confidence in Samsung’s proven partner ecosystem and network solutions.

Following last year’s validation milestone, both companies will introduce the successful results of multi-cell testing conducted at Samsung’s R&D Lab, enabling scalable deployments and greater processor flexibility within software-based network environments.

This achievement highlights Samsung’s ability and commitment to reach commercial-grade, AI-powered vRAN performance using a fully virtualized software stack on the latest AMD CPU without additional accelerators, the press release said.

“Samsung’s accomplishment with AMD emphasizes what’s possible when AI-native, open and virtualized architectures meet advanced compute innovations,” said Keunchul Hwang, Executive Vice President and Head of Technology Strategy Group, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re making headway to help operators fully scale AI-native networks today with commercial-grade performance and greater infrastructure optionality, ensuring their networks are ready to evolve with emerging technologies and use cases.”