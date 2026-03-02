Samji selects MaxLinear’s Sierra single-chip radio for Macro O-RU

MaxLinear, a US-based provider of wireless infrastructure solutions, has announced that South Korea’s Samji Electronics has selected MaxLinear’s Sierra single‑chip radio system‑on‑chip (SoC) to power its next‑generation Macro Open RAN Radio Unit (O‑RU) (SNOO2‑44N28).

Designed for the demanding requirements of modern macro cellular networks, Samji Electronics’ new SNOO2‑44N28 O‑RU harnesses the Sierra radio SoC to deliver high output power, high energy efficiency, and a compact, lightweight form factor optimized for carrier‑grade deployments, according to a media release.

By reducing radio power consumption and thermal management requirements while meeting spectral emissions targets with margin, Sierra enables a smaller and lighter radio design that simplifies installation and lowers total cost of ownership.

“Selecting the Sierra platform allowed us to deliver a macro radio that combines high performance, outstanding efficiency, and a compact form factor,” said Taehoon Lee, CEO of Samji Electronics. “The maturity and scalability of the software platform give us a strong competitive advantage and allow us to respond quickly to evolving customer and market needs.