GE Aerospace, Kratos win US Air Force award to design engine

GE Aerospace and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. have announced a joint US Air Force contract for USD 12.4 million to design a next-generation engine for small Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). The initial phase of the program will complete the preliminary design of the GEK1500 engine to meet demanding performance requirements while achieving aggressive cost targets for affordable mass, according to a media release.

“Building on the success of our GEK800 engine program, the development of the GEK1500 further demonstrates our team’s ability and commitment to deliver high-performance, affordable, jet engines that can be rapidly produced to meet the demands of our defense customers,” Stacey Rock, President of Kratos Turbine Technologies Division, said.

“Lessons learned from recent GEK800 altitude testing are directly informing GEK1500 —improving thrust, power generation, and lifecycle cost — so we can meet CCA requirements without compromising affordability or schedule,” said Steve “Doogie” Russell, Vice President and General Manager of Edison Works at GE Aerospace.

The GEK1500 is a 1,500-lb thrust jet engine that could potentially power unmanned aerial systems (UAS), collaborative combat aircraft (CCAs) and missiles. The design of the GEK1500 leverages the GEK800 cruise missile engine architecture which is successfully completing technical maturation.

In June 2025, Kratos and GE Aerospace announced the signing of a formal teaming agreement to advance propulsion technologies for the next generation of affordable unmanned aerial systems and CCA-type aircraft, covering the GEK800 and a framework for partnering on additional engines, the media release said.