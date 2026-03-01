Micron opens semiconductor assembly and test facility in India
US memory manufacturer Micron Technology has officially opened its semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat, India.
The site will convert DRAM and NAND wafers from Micron’s global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products. The company stated in a press release that the first phase of the facility will feature more than 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space once fully ramped. Micron said the site is intended to support growing global demand for memory and storage driven by AI applications.
The project represents a combined investment of approximately USD 2.75 billion by Micron and its government partners, the press release said.
According to Micron, the Sanand facility has begun commercial production and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. The company presented its first shipment of memory modules manufactured in India to Dell Technologies for laptops produced in the country.
Micron expects to assemble and test tens of millions of chips at the site in 2026, scaling to hundreds of millions in 2027. The company stated that the expansion in India complements its planned advanced manufacturing and packaging developments in the United States and strengthens its global assembly and test network.
"Today is a proud moment for Micron and India's growing semiconductor industry," Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology, said during the inauguration. “This pioneering facility, the first assembly and test site of its kind in the country, helps build a resilient ecosystem that underpins the global AI economy. We are deeply grateful to the government of India, the Gujarat government and all of the partners involved for their steadfast support in making this achievement possible."