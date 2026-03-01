Micron opens semiconductor assembly and test facility in India

The site will convert DRAM and NAND wafers from Micron’s global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products. The company stated in a press release that the first phase of the facility will feature more than 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space once fully ramped. Micron said the site is intended to support growing global demand for memory and storage driven by AI applications.

The project represents a combined investment of approximately USD 2.75 billion by Micron and its government partners, the press release said.

According to Micron, the Sanand facility has begun commercial production and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. The company presented its first shipment of memory modules manufactured in India to Dell Technologies for laptops produced in the country.

Micron expects to assemble and test tens of millions of chips at the site in 2026, scaling to hundreds of millions in 2027. The company stated that the expansion in India complements its planned advanced manufacturing and packaging developments in the United States and strengthens its global assembly and test network.