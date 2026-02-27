Qualcomm appoints Intel Foundry Services head as EVP

In the role, O’Buckley will oversee Qualcomm’s global semiconductor operations, including manufacturing engineering, foundry and supplier partnerships, supply chain, and procurement. He will report to Akash Palkhiwala, executive vice president, CFO and COO of Qualcomm.

The company stated that the appointment is intended to strengthen its operations as demand for high-performance and low-power computing, AI and connectivity solutions continues to grow, according to a press release from Qualcomm.

O’Buckley joins Qualcomm from Intel, where he most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry Services. According to the press release, he led a global foundry organisation and was responsible for execution across advanced packaging, process technology and supplier partnerships.

Qualcomm said O’Buckley brings three decades of leadership experience from roles at Intel, IBM, GlobalFoundries and Marvell. Qualcomm stated that his background includes scaling semiconductor operations and delivering custom silicon products for data centre and edge applications.