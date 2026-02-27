Hitachi Energy integrates Pakal’s IGTO into ≥3.3 kV power modules

The partnership will see Hitachi Energy incorporate Pakal’s Insulated Gate Turn-Off thyristor, IGTO(t), into its portfolio of power modules targeting rail, renewables, energy storage, AI and data centre infrastructure.

The companies state that the joint effort addresses efficiency challenges in high-voltage power conversion, a key aspect of large-scale electrification. According to Pakal Technologies, its IGTO(t) device delivers 30% lower conduction losses at high current and temperature compared with conventional IGBTs, while remaining compatible with existing module architectures.

Hitachi Energy will combine its in-house semiconductor manufacturing and power module design capabilities with Pakal’s silicon switch technology. The objective is to develop what the companies describe as the highest performing ≥3.3 kV power semiconductor modules in its class, offering improved efficiency, higher power density and reduced thermal management requirements.

Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business unit, said the collaboration supports the company’s long-term commitment to innovation in power electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Ben Quinones, CEO of Pakal Technologies, added that partnering with Hitachi Energy provides the scale required to industrialise and deploy the IGTO(t) platform globally.

The IGTO(t) is presented as the first new high-voltage silicon power semiconductor concept since the introduction of the IGBT in the 1980s. At the system level, the companies claim the technology enables lower operating losses, reduced cooling demand and improved overall energy efficiency in critical grid and infrastructure applications.