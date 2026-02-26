Supplyframe aims to take the headache out of navigating tariffs

According to the Siemens company, the single-click feature enables engineers and sourcing teams to estimate tariff duty rates by entering Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS) or Harmonised System (HS) codes alongside country-of-origin information. The tool provides an estimated duty rate and total charges for US imports, allowing users to compare sourcing options across different countries.

Steve Flagg, CEO and founder of Supplyframe, said in the press release that the estimator is designed to address what he described as “extreme tariff uncertainty”. He stated that the feature offers procurement and engineering teams a way to assess the cost impact of tariffs during component selection.

Supplyframe said the estimator differs from other tariff calculators by allowing users to input HTS codes in addition to the country of origin and purchase price. The system also checks data from the US International Trade Commission website on a daily basis to maintain updated duty rates, according to the company.

The launch comes amid continued volatility in global trade policy and component supply chains. In recent years, shifting US tariff measures and broader geopolitical tensions have added cost and compliance considerations to electronics sourcing decisions, alongside established factors such as lead times and availability.

The Tariff Estimator is part of Supplyframe’s wider effort to give engineers clearer insights during sourcing decisions. The company states that integrating tariff data into component search results is intended to support risk assessment and cost analysis during bill-of-materials planning.