TSMC board approves $45 billion for capacity expansion

To meet long-term capacity plans, based on market demand forecasts and TSMC’s technology development roadmap, the company said the funds will be used to install and upgrade advanced technology capacity, expand advanced packaging, as well as mature and specialty technologies, and support fab construction and fab facility systems. However, TSMC did not provide details on specific fabs or markets where these upgrades will take place.

The USD 44.96 billion allocation is reportedly the largest single capital allocation in TSMC’s history, according to Global Semiconductor Projects.

The board also approved up to USD 30 billion in capital for TSMC Global Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, aimed at reducing foreign exchange hedging costs.

TSMC reported consolidated revenue of NTD 3,809.05 billion (USD 122.42 billion) and net income of NTD 1,717.88 billion (USD 55.22 billion) for 2025.