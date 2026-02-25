AMD and Meta sign multi-year deal for up to 6GW of AI GPU capacity

The agreement expands the companies’ existing partnership and aligns their silicon, systems and software roadmaps.

The first deployment, representing one gigawatt of capacity, is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026. It will be based on the custom AMD Instinct GPU built on the MI450 architecture, combined with 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs. The systems will be built on AMD’s Helios rack-scale architecture, developed jointly with Meta through the Open Compute Project.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said that the partnership accelerates one of the industry’s largest AI deployments and places AMD at the centre of the global AI buildout.

As part of the agreement, AMD has issued Meta a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock. The warrant is structured to vest in tranches tied to GPU shipment milestones, beginning with the initial one-gigawatt deployment and scaling up to six gigawatts. Vesting is also linked to stock price thresholds and technical and commercial milestones.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the agreement supports Meta’s efforts to diversify its compute infrastructure for AI workloads.