SEALSQ and WISeKey to relocate Geneva HQ, launch quantum hub

Pont-Rouge, located in Lancy, is a business and innovation hub with office, co-working, and research facilities. The district hosts international firms including EY and KPMG, and offers direct rail access to Geneva’s main station.

The new centre will include a Quantum Computer Hub, focused on hybrid quantum/classical computing and quantum-secure hardware, as well as an end-to-end demonstration environment for post-quantum secure semiconductors, PKI infrastructure, IoT and edge devices, robotic systems, satellite security, and blockchain-based trust services.

SEALSQ also plans to operate a USD 100 million Quantum Investment Fund, covering the full quantum technology stack from quantum materials and qubit technologies to system-level integration into IoT, satellites, robotics, and critical infrastructures.

According to SEALSQ, the goal is to eliminate fragmentation between research, hardware, and deployment, creating sovereign, trusted, and certifiable quantum solutions that can be adopted at scale.