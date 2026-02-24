ams OSRAM, Meizhi settle LED patent disputes

The disputes concerned LED components used in horticultural lighting systems, including Spider Farmer luminaires. Details of the settlement remain confidential, but Meizhi has agreed to source horticulture LEDs from ams OSRAM under commercially agreed terms.

Dieter Boss, Vice President Intellectual Property at ams OSRAM, said in a press release that the settlement “marks an important step forward and reflects our commitment to protecting innovation while building constructive, long-term partnerships.” He added that the company looks forward to working with Meizhi in a “commercially collaborative way”.

ams OSRAM had filed multiple complaints in 2025 over the alleged unauthorised use of its proprietary LED technology in horticultural lighting systems. The company said these actions aim to safeguard the interests of customers, partners, and stakeholders who rely on fair market conditions.