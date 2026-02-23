SICK expands manufacturing capacity in Hungary

The project includes the construction of a 6,000-square-metre production hall and two automated logistics warehouse buildings with a combined floor area of more than 4,000 square metres. The expanded facility is supported by 27 autonomous intralogistics robots in daily operations, according to the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA).

As a result of the development, SICK’s operational capacity in Hungary has increased by more than 50%, marking the largest milestone for the company in the country since it established local operations in 1996, HIPA states.

SICK develops and manufactures intelligent sensors, analytical instruments, flow meters and network devices, as well as complete system solutions and industrial software. The expansion in Kunsziget is part of the company’s broader manufacturing activities in Hungary.