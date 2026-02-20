Qualcomm to invest up to $150 million in AI startups in India

The investments will be made via Qualcomm Ventures and will target startups at all stages, with a focus on artificial AI in automotive, IoT, robotics and mobile technologies. The announcement coincided with CEO Cristiano Amon’s participation in the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

According to the company, the initiative is intended to support the development of edge AI solutions, where intelligence is embedded directly into devices and systems such as smartphones, PCs, vehicles and industrial equipment.

“AI is entering a new phase where intelligence is built directly into devices and systems people depend on every day, from smartphones and PCs to cars, industrial machines, robots, and more, delivering richer and more meaningful experiences. This shift will reshape entire industries, and India’s startup ecosystem has a critical role to play as edge AI drives innovation across sectors,” Cristiano Amon said in the press release.

Qualcomm has been investing in Indian startups since 2007 and says it has backed more than 40 companies in the country. Existing and former portfolio companies include Jio, MapMyIndia, ideaForge, Shadowfax, Cavli Wireless, SpotDraft and Tonetag.

With the massive growth of India’s startup landscape and the rapid advancement of AI, Qualcomm stats that it sees a unique opportunity to help emerging companies build transformative, market‑leading solutions.