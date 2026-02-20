Kontron expands manufacturing in Hungary with €5 million investment

The company is investing EUR 5 million to expand production at its plant in Pécs. The project includes the installation of two new production lines and solar panel systems, and is expected to create 30 new jobs.

According to the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, the expansion will enable the group to relocate production of medical technology, aerospace and robotics production from China to Hungary.

Kontron Electronics Kft. has operated in Hungary since 1991. In addition to manufacturing, the company provides services covering the full electronic product life cycle. Its facilities in Pécs and Tab have a combined annual capacity of more than 1.8 million units.

The investment is aimed at increasing output at the Pécs site and strengthening the group’s European manufacturing footprint.