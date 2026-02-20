Infineon to extend CEO and CFO contracts to 2032

Under the proposal, Hanebeck’s contract will run until the end of March 2032, while Schneider’s contract will be extended until the end of April 2032. Without the planned extension, the contracts would have expired in April and May 2027, respectively. The company’s Supervisory Board is expected to pass a formal resolution in May.

According to the company, the early extension is intended to provide long-term clarity on Infineon’s strategic direction.

“Infineon Technologies AG is in very capable hands, which is why we are establishing clarity about the company’s long term direction at an early stage,” Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon said in a press release.

The Chairman continued to say that Hanebeck – together with Schneider and the current management team – has successfully positioned Infineon for the future, and that the company will continue on this path.

Hanebeck said Infineon aims to capitalise on growth opportunities in areas including artificial intelligence, software-defined vehicles and humanoid robotics, adding that the company is well positioned to benefit from structural growth trends.

Schneider highlighted the company’s focus on financial stability and profitable growth, stating that the strategy has enabled Infineon to navigate macroeconomic uncertainty while continuing to create shareholder value.