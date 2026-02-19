AT&S funds new microelectronics research group at TU Graz

According to a company press release, the initiative will run for five years and aims to strengthen interdisciplinary research and education in substrate and packaging technologies — areas considered critical for next-generation semiconductor systems.

The research group will be anchored at three institutes within TU Graz’s Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology: the Institute of Electronics, the Institute of Electrical Drives and Power Electronic Systems, and the Institute of High Frequency Technology.

AT&S will finance two PhD positions, one postdoctoral position and a career professorship as part of the initiative. The goal is to build an internationally visible research group focused on innovative approaches to IC substrates and advanced packaging. The programme will also include teaching activities and support for young researchers.

The company states that the new initiative complements its broader R&D strategy. In 2025, AT&S opened what it described as Europe’s first competence centre for research, development and IC substrate production in Leoben.

Advanced packaging and IC substrates are becoming increasingly important as chip performance gains depend not only on semiconductor design but also on system-level integration.