ams Osram to cut 2,000 jobs under new savings programme

In its ad hoc statement, the company reported Q4 revenues of EUR 874 million, above the midpoint of its guidance range. Year-over-year, group revenues remained essentially flat.

For the full year 2025, revenues reached EUR 3.32 billion, down 3% from 3.42 billion the year before. However, the company did record an all-time-high in semiconductor design wins in 2025 – exceeding EUR 5 billion.

At the same time, the company announced its new ‘Simplify’ savings & transformation program, in which ams Osram is targeting an additional EUR 200 million in run-rate savings by fiscal year 28. According to the company, this move will impact around 2,000 employees, roughly half of them in Europe.

German news agency dpa-AFX reports that Germany will bear the brunt of the European reductions. In Regensburg, a low to mid three-digit number of jobs in the semiconductor business is set to be cut, primarily linked to mature product lines that will be shifted to Asia as part of cost measures. The Regensburg site will make room for more highly automated manufacturing.

Further reductions are planned within the company's lamp operations in Herbrechtingen in Baden-Württemberg and in Schwabmünchen near Augsburg. The previously announced closure in Schwabmünchen is included in the overall figure, with IG Metall estimating around 270 positions affected. In Herbrechtingen, approximately 250 employees are expected to be impacted by restructuring measures running through 2029.

ams Osram currently employs around 19,000 people worldwide.