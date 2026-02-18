Nvidia and Meta enter multiyear deal covering millions of GPUs

The agreement spans on-premises, cloud and AI infrastructure and supports Meta’s long-term roadmap for hyperscale AI data centres optimised for both training and inference workloads.

Under the deal, Meta will deploy Nvidia CPUs and millions of Nvidia Blackwell and Rubin GPUs, as well as integrate Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet switches into its Facebook Open Switching System platform.

CPUs, networking and unified architecture

According to Nvidia, the collaboration includes an expanded deployment of Arm-based Nvidia Grace CPUs in Meta’s data centre production applications. The companies describe this as the first large-scale Grace-only CPU deployment, aimed at improving performance per watt through joint codesign and software optimisation.

The partners are also working on the future deployment of Nvidia Vera CPUs, with potential large-scale rollouts from 2027, the company states.

Meta will deploy Nvidia GB300-based systems and implement a unified architecture spanning its own data centres and Nvidia Cloud Partner infrastructure. In addition, Meta has adopted Nvidia’s Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform across its infrastructure footprint to support AI-scale networking with low latency and improved power efficiency.

The press release also states that Meta has adopted Nvidia Confidential Computing technologies to enable AI-powered capabilities across the messaging platform WhatsApp while protecting user data.

“No one deploys AI at Meta’s scale — integrating frontier research with industrial-scale infrastructure to power the world’s largest personalisation and recommendation systems for billions of users,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in the press release. “Through deep codesign across CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, we are bringing the full NVIDIA platform to Meta’s researchers and engineers as they build the foundation for the next AI frontier.”

The companies did not disclose the financial value of the agreement, but confirmed that the partnership will involve the large-scale deployment of millions of GPUs across multiple technology generations.