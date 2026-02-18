Lam Research opens new Boise office to support US memory manufacturing

The 9,200 square foot site will initially house around 150 employees from the greater Boise area. According to a press release, the team will focus on collaborative research and development as well as support for high-volume manufacturing tied to advanced memory production.

Lam said the expansion strengthens its proximity to one of its largest customers. Micron operates major memory manufacturing facilities in Boise and has announced plans to expand its domestic production capacity as part of broader efforts to reinforce US semiconductor manufacturing.

Neil Fernandes, senior vice president of Global Customer Operations at Lam, said in the press release that the new office is intended to accelerate collaboration and operational execution in what he described as a leading US hub for memory manufacturing.

Micron’s corporate vice president of central engineering and procurement, John Whitman, stated that Lam’s deposition and etch tools are installed in the company’s advanced fabs and are used in the production of high-performance, high-capacity memory devices.

Lam has been present in Boise for more than 30 years. The company describes the new office as part of a multi-year US expansion strategy aimed at increasing operational capacity and supporting chipmakers targeting applications in AI, automotive, smartphones and data centres.

Lam develops wafer fabrication equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing, including deposition and etch systems. The company is also expanding its services portfolio, including software and automation offerings intended to support the development of more autonomous semiconductor fabrication facilities.