GF and Renesas deepen US chip production partnership

The companies state in a press release that the agreement aims strengthen supply chain resilience for automotive and industrial applications.

Renesas will gain access to GF’s process technologies to support its system-on-chips, microcontrollers and power devices. Tape-outs under the expanded collaboration are scheduled to begin in mid-2026.

Initial production will take place in the US, with plans to extend manufacturing to GF facilities in Germany and Singapore, as well as through its partnership in China. The companies are also exploring transferring selected GF process technologies to Renesas' own fabs in Japan to bolster capacity and resilience.

“The automotive landscape is changing fast. Semiconductors are now the foundation of innovation, powering advanced driver assistance, battery management and secure connectivity. These systems demand performance and efficiency under extreme conditions, and GF’s differentiated platforms are built for that. We’re focused on delivering what matters most: reliable supply and the technologies that enable the vehicles of tomorrow,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries, in the press release.

The expansion comes amid rising demand for chips in electrified vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, battery management and industrial automation. GF says the partnership now covers semiconductor production for the three largest automotive microcontroller suppliers worldwide.

Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas, said that access to a broader range of GF technologies provides the company with greater flexibility and supply assurance.

Financial details beyond the multi-billion-dollar characterisation were not disclosed.