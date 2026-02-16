Four high-performance central computing units, called “Superbrains,” form the platform’s core. The “Heart of Joy” unit manages acceleration, braking, and steering in a single system, using a latest-generation AURIX microcontroller (TC4D) and connected via high-speed Ethernet. The remaining three units handle automated driving, infotainment, and base vehicle functions. Three Zone Control Units coordinate data flow and power distribution, while end-point ECUs control traction inverters, battery management, and on-board charging.

According to the company, the zonal design of the vehicle platform also enhances efficiency and reduces material usage. The wiring harness of the BMW iX3 is around 600 meters shorter than previous generations, reducing weight by roughly 30%. Infineon’s eFuses replace up to 150 conventional fuses per vehicle, allowing software-controlled power distribution and improving energy efficiency by approximately 20%.