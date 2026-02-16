Infineon powers BMW Neue Klasse with central computing and smart power distribution
Infineon Technologies supplies microcontrollers, Ethernet connectivity solutions, power management ICs, and smart power switches for BMW Group’s Neue Klasse platform. The architecture separates software from hardware, enabling over-the-air updates without physical modifications.
Four high-performance central computing units, called “Superbrains,” form the platform’s core. The “Heart of Joy” unit manages acceleration, braking, and steering in a single system, using a latest-generation AURIX microcontroller (TC4D) and connected via high-speed Ethernet. The remaining three units handle automated driving, infotainment, and base vehicle functions. Three Zone Control Units coordinate data flow and power distribution, while end-point ECUs control traction inverters, battery management, and on-board charging.
According to the company, the zonal design of the vehicle platform also enhances efficiency and reduces material usage. The wiring harness of the BMW iX3 is around 600 meters shorter than previous generations, reducing weight by roughly 30%. Infineon’s eFuses replace up to 150 conventional fuses per vehicle, allowing software-controlled power distribution and improving energy efficiency by approximately 20%.
“We are proud to collaborate with BMW Group to shape the future of mobility," said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies, in a press release. “BMW Group’s Neue Klasse marks a significant step in introducing software-defined vehicles to the market and elevates individual mobility to the next level in terms of decarbonisation and digitalisation. We support the vision of a new software-defined platform with comprehensive expertise and cutting-edge technology.”