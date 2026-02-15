ITRI breaks ground on advanced semiconductor R&D centre in Hsinchu

The centre is being jointly developed by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, the National Development Council and the National Science and Technology Council. According to ITRI, the facility is intended to support small and mid-sized IC design companies and startups by lowering barriers to technology verification and shortening the path from research to industrial deployment.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, the centre will focus on three main functions: IC design verification, advanced process development, and localised validation of semiconductor equipment and materials. It will include Taiwan’s first 12-inch advanced pilot line established by a research institution, alongside upgraded 8-inch facilities. The setup is designed to link chip design, manufacturing, packaging and testing within a single environment.

ITRI stated that the centre will provide back-end-of-line process R&D and pilot production services in the 28–90 nm range, with a target of reducing product development cycles by around 30%. The facility is also expected to support work on technologies such as silicon photonics, ASICs, 3D integration, next-generation memory and quantum-related applications.

According to ITRI, the project is aimed at strengthening Taiwan’s semiconductor innovation ecosystem and supporting collaboration across industry, academia and the supply chain.