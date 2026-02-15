GigaDevice signs distribution agreement with SEMITRON for DACH region

Under the agreement, SEMITRON will distribute GigaDevice’s portfolio of Flash, MCU, power and sensor lines to customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The distributor will also provide field application engineering support, targeting industrial, automotive and communication technology markets.

According to the companies, SEMITRON will complement the distribution offering with local technical support and test house services, as well as on-the-ground expertise in the region.

Jürgen Rohland, Managing Director of SEMITRON W. Röck GmbH., said in a press release that the addition of GigaDevice strengthens the company’s product range and creates new opportunities for customers across multiple applications.

Andreas Wemmer, Director of Sales EMEA at GigaDevice, said the partnership is intended to support the company’s expansion in the DACH market, citing SEMITRON’s established presence and long-standing service capabilities in the region.