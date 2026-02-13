Camtek books $25m Hawk inspection system order from tier-1 IDM

The order relates to AI-focused applications and follows a series of repeat bookings from the same customer. Camtek said the cumulative value of the orders received from this IDM now totals around USD 45 million. The new systems are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Hawk is Camtek’s latest inspection and metrology platform, targeting advanced semiconductor packaging. According to the company, the system supports applications such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), chiplets, hybrid bonding, front-end processes and wafers with up to 500 million micro-bumps.

"These significant orders reflect strong confidence from a leading IDM in the Hawk's capabilities and in our highly strategic role in enabling advanced AI applications. The growing adoption of the Hawk by market-leading customers for high-end packaging technologies, addressing the latest high performance computing requirements, underscores our market leadership and positions us well to benefit from accelerating investments in AI infrastructure," Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO said in a press release.

Camtek did not disclose the identity of the customer.