Dutch court orders investigation into Nexperia governance

The ruling follows a public hearing held on January 14, 2026, and concerns both Nexperia’s former management and actions taken by its parent company, Wingtech Technology, since October 2025. As a result, the Enterprise Chamber has ordered an investigation, which is expected to last several months.

Nexperia stated that it welcomes and respects the ruling and that it will fully cooperate with the court-ordered investigation.

Measures imposed by the Enterprise Chamber in October 2025 remain in force. These include the suspension of Wingtech executive Zhang Xuezheng, also known as Wing, as well as the independent administration of voting rights attached to Nexperia shares indirectly held by Wingtech.

The company’s current leadership structure remains unchanged. Nexperia is led by interim CEO Stefan Tilger, COO Achim Kempe and chief legal officer Ruben Lichtenberg, together with court-appointed non-executive director Guido Dierick.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Nexperia said its underlying business remains “healthy and resilient.” The company added that its immediate focus is on stabilising its supply chain and ensuring it can meet customer demand globally, which it said is consistent with the Enterprise Chamber’s ruling.

The ruling comes amid continued scrutiny of Nexperia’s ownership and governance following geopolitical and supply chain challenges linked to its Chinese parent company.