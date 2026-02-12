In the fourth quarter, ASML reported net sales of EUR 9.7 billion, with a gross margin of 52.2% and net income of EUR 2.8 billion. Quarterly net bookings reached EUR 13.2 billion, including EUR 7.4 billion related to EUV systems. At the end of 2025, the company’s backlog stood at EUR 38.8 billion.

ASML is also forecasting a strong 2026. The company expects first-quarter net sales of EUR 8.2–8.9 billion and total net sales of EUR 34–39 billion for the full year.

Despite the record year, strong order intake and a positive outlook for 2026, ASML plans to reduce its workforce by around 1,700 positions, primarily affecting management and support roles.

ASML President and CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement that the restructuring is intended to strengthen the company’s focus on engineering and innovation.

“This will allow us to simplify processes and decision-making. This need for simplification is something that we have heard consistently from all levels of the organisation,” he said.

Under the proposed changes, most engineers will be assigned to specific products and modules, while certain leadership roles will be eliminated. New engineering roles will be created to support existing and new projects, but the net effect will be a reduction of around 1,700 positions. ASML underlined that growth will continue in areas such as manufacturing, customer support and sales.

The restructuring will be carried out in consultation with social partners in the Netherlands, and affected employees will be offered support during the transition.