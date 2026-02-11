Marvell completes its acquisition of XConn Technologies

Through the acquisition, Marvell expands its switching portfolio with XConn’s PCIe and CXL products and strengthens its capabilities in scale-up connectivity for next-generation AI and cloud data centre architectures.

Marvell said that XConn’s engineering team and technology will play a key role in advancing its UALink scale-up switching roadmap as AI systems evolve toward larger, multi-rack deployments.

The company expects initial revenue contributions from XConn to begin in the third quarter of fiscal 2027, ramping to a USD 50 million annualised run rate in the fourth quarter. In fiscal 2028, Marvell anticipates XConn contributing USD 100 million in revenue.

In the original announcement, Marvell said it would acquire XConn for consideration valued at approximately USD 540 million, to be paid in a mix of roughly 60% cash and 40% stock.