Murata completes construction of new ceramic capacitor R&D centre

Construction of the Ceramic Capacitor R&D Centre began in November 2023. A completion ceremony was held on February 5, 2026, and the facility is scheduled to open on March 30, 2026.

The new centre is intended to strengthen Murata’s research and development capabilities in ceramic capacitors, which are a core product area for the company. According to Murata, the facility will provide a dedicated environment for advanced R&D activities and engineer development. It will also work in coordination with other Murata sites and partners to support manufacturing capabilities across the process from product development to mass production.

The Ceramic Capacitor R&D Centre is a five-storey building with a total floor area of 41,709 square metres, located on a site covering 54,450 square metres. The total investment, including land and building costs, amounts to approximately JPY 35 billion, approximately EUR 189.1 million.

Murata stated that the facility forms part of its broader efforts to enhance technological capabilities in response to ongoing developments in the electronics market.