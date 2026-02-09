Axcelis and Veeco stockholders greenlight merger

Both companies' stockholders approved all proposals related to the pending merger at separate special meetings.

The merger was announced in October 2025 as an all-stock transaction valuing the combined company at approximately USD 4.4 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Veeco shareholders are to receive 0.3575 Axcelis shares for each Veeco share.

Completion of the merger remains subject to customary closing conditions, including final regulatory approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation in China. Axcelis and Veeco continue to expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2026.