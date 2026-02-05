SiTime to acquire Renesas timing business

The acquired business is expected to generate around USD 300 million in revenue in the 12 months following the transaction, with gross margins of approximately 70%. About 75% of revenue comes from AI datacenter and communications applications, with the remainder from industrial and automotive markets.

According to SiTime, the acquisition significantly expands its timing and clocking portfolio and supports the company’s long-term ambition to reach USD 1 billion in annual revenue. The transaction adds more than 10,000 customers, including cloud hyperscalers, AI server suppliers, networking equipment manufacturers and automotive OEMs.

In parallel with the transaction, SiTime and Renesas have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the integration of SiTime’s MEMS resonators into Renesas’ embedded computing products, including microcontrollers and system-on-chip devices.

Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said the divestment enables Renesas to further focus on embedded computing, while maintaining access to SiTime’s timing technology. Shibata is expected to join SiTime’s board of directors following the closing of the transaction.

The acquired assets include clock generators, buffers, network synchronisers and jitter attenuators.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.