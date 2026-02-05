Infineon completes the sale of its manufacturing site in Bangkok

MPI is an investment holding company headquartered in Malaysia. Under the name Carsem, MPI’s subsidiaries are providing outsourced semiconductor assembly, packaging and testing services (OSAT) for customers across the globe MPI will assume operations with all production-related employees, providing them with an excellent long-term perspective. Along with the transition, Infineon has secured a long-term supply agreement with MPI.

Infineon says that the company is fully committed to its presence in Thailand. In January last year, Infineon launched the construction of a new backend fab in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok. According to the company's rationale, these decisions complement each other and aim to optimise Infineon’s overall manufacturing footprint – according to its strategy of combining in-house manufacturing and OSAT partnerships.