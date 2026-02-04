Infineon to acquire non-optical sensor portfolio from ams OSRAM

The acquired business is expected to generate approximately EUR 230 million in revenue in calendar year 2026. The deal is structured as a fabless asset transaction and includes sensor products, research and development capabilities, intellectual property, and test and laboratory equipment. As part of the acquisition, around 230 employees, mainly within R&D and business management, will transfer to Infineon’s Sensors and RF business unit. The agreement also includes a multi-year supply arrangement with ams OSRAM.

"The acquired business is a perfect strategic fit for Infineon and complements our strong offering in the analog and sensor space. We will be able to provide our customers with even more comprehensive system solutions," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon, in a press release. "I am convinced that this is an outstanding technological, commercial and cultural match, generating growth opportunities in our current target markets as well as in emerging areas like humanoid robotics."

The acquired mixed-signal sensor business includes products for medical imaging and sensor interfaces, such as X-ray solutions, as well as sensors used in valve control, building automation and metering. The positioning and temperature sensor assets are intended to strengthen Infineon’s offering in high-precision sensing for automotive, industrial and medical applications, including vehicle chassis sensing, robotics, and medical monitoring.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

In January 2025, Infineon established the Sensor Units & Radio Frequency (SURF) unit within its Power & Sensor Systems division. The acquisition adds to this structure and expands the company’s sensor portfolio within automotive, industrial and medical markets.