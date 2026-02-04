GF partners with Telsys to expand Israel presence

Under the agreement, Telsys will provide customers and partners with access to GF's portfolio of semiconductor manufacturing services.

As innovation cycles across the semiconductor industry accelerate, customers place greater emphasis on speed, responsiveness and close collaboration. To address this need, Telsys will serve as GF's local point of contact, offering in-country support to help customers bring new designs to market faster.

"The addition of a global semiconductor manufacturing leader like GlobalFoundries to our offering significantly enhances our value proposition to the Israeli high-tech sector," says Amir Tsioni, CEO at Telsys, in a press release. "This collaboration enables customers to secure reliable, long-term supply and accelerate innovation in the region."

The partnership reflects GF's strategy to expand its geographic reach through trusted local partners.