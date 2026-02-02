VIS licenses GaN technology from TSMC

Under the agreement, VIS will expand its existing GaN-on-silicon offering into high-voltage applications and integrate the licensed technology into its power semiconductor portfolio. The company said the move is aimed at supporting demand for high-efficiency power conversion in applications including data centres, automotive electronics, industrial control and energy management.

VIS currently offers GaN-on-QST technology for ultra-high-voltage devices and stated that the addition of GaN-on-Si at 650V will allow it to provide power GaN solutions across multiple voltage ranges and substrates. According to the company, this will cover low voltage below 200V, high voltage at 650V and ultra-high voltage up to 1200V.

The technology will be validated on VIS’ mature 8-inch manufacturing line to ensure process stability and high yield. Development activities are expected to commence in early 2026, with production scheduled for the first half of 2028.

As conventional silicon power technologies approach their physical limits, GaN is increasingly being adopted for applications requiring higher efficiency, higher power density and smaller form factors. VIS stated that it is building a GaN portfolio spanning voltage classes from 15V to 1200V to address a broad range of power conversion requirements.