SK hynix to establish AI-focused subsidiary in the US

The new entity, tentatively named AI Company(AI Co.), will serve as an AI solutions arm within the SK Group. According to the company, the subsidiary will focus on developing and delivering AI systems optimised for data centre applications, leveraging SK hynix’s memory technologies, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

SK hynix said it plans to commit USD 10 billion to AI Co., with funding to be deployed on a capital-call basis. The subsidiary is intended to support partnerships and investments in AI-related companies, primarily in the US, while also contributing to the group’s broader AI strategy across global markets.

AI Co. will be established through a restructuring of Solidigm, SK hynix’s California-based enterprise SSD subsidiary. Under the plan, Solidigm will retain its legal entity but be renamed AI Co., while its existing business operations will be transferred to a newly created subsidiary to be named Solidigm Inc. SK hynix said this structure is intended to preserve the Solidigm brand while separating AI-focused activities.