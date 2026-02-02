congatec establishes R&D subsidiary in Penang

The new operation is based on a team of 23 embedded engineers previously employed by Kontron Asia. congatec said it plans to expand the Penang site to around 70 employees over the medium term. The subsidiary will focus on embedded platform development, customisation and regional technical support.

According to the company, the expansion is part of its “local for local” strategy, aimed at placing engineering resources closer to customers to shorten development cycles and improve regional support capabilities.

The Penang R&D centre will develop standard and customised embedded computing platforms aligned with congatec’s “Designed in Germany” quality standards. This includes x86-based solutions using Intel and AMD processors, as well as Computer-on-Modules based on technologies from Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and NXP. The site will also contribute to congatec’s aReady. software and solution platforms.

In addition to development activities, the Malaysian team will provide production-related expertise covering production engineering, production support and maintenance services for customers in the APAC region.

congatec stated that the Penang operation is intended to reduce design-in times, lower non-recurring engineering costs and accelerate time-to-market for embedded and edge computing applications across Asia-Pacific.