Movu Robotics, MHS Lift to advance warehouse automation

Belgian company Movu Robotics has announced the expansion of its partnership with MHS Lift, a North American provider of warehousing and distribution solutions. This collaboration marks the successful commissioning of the second Movu atlas system in North America, following the first system integration in 2019, Movu said in a press release.

The Movu atlas four-way shuttle system is a next-generation, robot-assisted automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) designed to optimize pallet storage density, streamline material flow, and improve operational efficiency. Using autonomous shuttle robots within specially designed rack lanes, Movu atlas allows warehouses to minimize aisle widths while maximizing usable storage space.

“MHS Lift has been a trusted and forward-thinking partner for Movu Robotics since the very beginning of our journey in North America,” said Mathieu Theureau, VP Sales US at Movu Robotics. “Their deep integration expertise and strong understanding of customer needs make them an ideal partner for deploying advanced solutions like Movu atlas. Together, we’re enabling warehouses to achieve higher density, greater flexibility, and measurable performance gains.”

“Partnering with Movu was the right choice for our clients and they are fantastic partners. We were the first to realize the technology’s potential in the North American market, and our long-standing relationship reflects our focus on staying at the forefront of warehouse automation and emerging technologies,” said Brett Levin, co-president of MHS Lift. “Our goal is to equip our clients with industry-leading solutions that drive performance, efficiency, and long-term value.”