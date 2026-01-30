MHI, Mitsubishi Electric invest in space venture

Japan LEO Shachu, which was established by Mitsui & Co, has implemented a third-party allocation of new shares, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation have conducted their subscription and investment procedures, according to a media release.

Following the planned retirement of the International Space Station (ISS) in 2030, development and operation of space stations in the post-ISS era are expected to be led by the private sector. As private-sector activities related to post-ISS accelerate, market expansion is anticipated.

Japan LEO Shachu was established in July 2024 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui with the aim of creating a new economy in Low Earth orbit (LEO) by leveraging Japan's technology and industrial foundation. In April 2025, Japan LEO Shachu commenced development of the Japan Module, which will be connected to commercial space stations, with the objective of enabling Japan to secure commercial utilization opportunities in LEO.

MHI has developed strong capabilities in spacecraft integration, space-environment durability and human space habitation. Mitsubishi Electric has experience in developing key spacecraft modules and technological expertise in rendezvous and docking operations, the media release said.