Kandi partners with Qiji to boost battery swapping ecosystem

Kandi Technologies Group has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Battery Exchange, has entered into a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with Qiji Green Energy Technology, a subsidiary of CATL. Under the agreement, the parties will engage in deep cooperation regarding the implementation of mass-production projects for heavy-truck battery swap stations, as well as related after-sales services and ongoing operations and maintenance support, according to a media release.

China Battery Exchange will serve as a strategic supplier to Qiji Energy. In this capacity, it will drive the solution layout, equipment selection, and manufacturing of mechanical and control systems for heavy-truck battery swap stations. In addition, China Battery Exchange will provide integrated delivery and after-sales services throughout the equipment warranty period, including spare parts support, maintenance, servicing, training, trial operations, and other end-to-end delivery and support services, the media release said.

Previously, China Battery Exchange successfully entered CATL’s global supplier ecosystem.