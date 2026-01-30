Kandi partners with Qiji to boost battery swapping ecosystem
Kandi Technologies Group has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Battery Exchange, has entered into a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with Qiji Green Energy Technology, a subsidiary of CATL. Under the agreement, the parties will engage in deep cooperation regarding the implementation of mass-production projects for heavy-truck battery swap stations, as well as related after-sales services and ongoing operations and maintenance support, according to a media release.
China Battery Exchange will serve as a strategic supplier to Qiji Energy. In this capacity, it will drive the solution layout, equipment selection, and manufacturing of mechanical and control systems for heavy-truck battery swap stations. In addition, China Battery Exchange will provide integrated delivery and after-sales services throughout the equipment warranty period, including spare parts support, maintenance, servicing, training, trial operations, and other end-to-end delivery and support services, the media release said.
Previously, China Battery Exchange successfully entered CATL’s global supplier ecosystem.
“This cooperation allows us to fully leverage our accumulated technical expertise and project experience in this field alongside an industry-leading partner, synergistically advancing battery swap infrastructure toward greater standardization, scalability, and sustainable operations,” said Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi Technologies. “This collaboration further expands the company’s growth potential within the new energy value chain and lays a solid foundation for the continued advancement of our business.”