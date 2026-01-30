GCT licenses chipsets to satellite communications provider

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc, a US-based designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, has announced that it has licensed its 5G and 4G chipsets to a leading satellite communications provider.

The agreement enables the integration of GCT’s 5G and 4G chipsets into the satellite provider’s user equipment, unlocking new capabilities for global, resilient, and high-bandwidth connectivity, both via satellite and terrestrial networks, according to a media release.

This agreement also establishes a clear pathway for future chipset sales as the satellite provider will leverage GCT’s newly released 5G chipset to enable direct-to-satellite applications within its rapidly expanding network. Shipments of the 5G products supporting this initiative are expected to begin as early as the second half of this year.

“This collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of emerging and growing 5G-to-space networks that aim to deliver coverage globally, including underserved regions, and aims to accelerate the industry’s transition toward unified terrestrial-satellite networks,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “By combining our advanced 5G semiconductor solutions with the global satellite footprint, we’re enabling a new era of always-on connectivity that is more robust, more flexible, and more accessible than ever before.”

Under the terms of the agreement, GCT will provide access to its chipset portfolio for use in multiple user devices to provide a complete product line of choice for all use cases, the media release said.