Wallbox, Eneco partner to expand EV infrastructure in Benelux

Wallbox, a Spanish provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management technology, has announced a new partnership with Eneco eMobility, a provider of smart charging stations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, to support the continued scaling of commercial EV infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Wallbox will supply its commercial AC charger, eM4 Twin, as the primary hardware solution for initial Dutch deployments through Eneco eMobility’s installation network, according to a media release.

The collaboration will prioritize charging deployment at high-utilization environments including offices, retail destinations, public parking areas, and other shared-access locations, settings where grid-aware load management, hardware durability, and fast installation are essential.

“The Benelux region is moving from early electrification toward true infrastructure scale, and we need partners who understand both energy and deployment complexities. Working with Eneco eMobility allows us to support installers and businesses with a solution built for real commercial conditions, not just lab specifications,” Ignasi Alastuey, Chief Business Officer at Wallbox, said. “eM4 Twin provides grid-conscious reliability and a commissioning experience that helps storefronts, offices, and residential properties adapt without disruption.”