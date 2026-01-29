Valens Semiconductor to cut 10% of workforce under efficiency plan

The company said the measures are intended to sharpen its focus on business areas showing the strongest momentum, while maintaining a solid financial position. The workforce reduction is expected to generate annual operating expense savings of around USD 5 million and is planned to be completed during the second quarter of 2026.

"Despite the revenue growth momentum we reported in our latest earnings call, we are implementing this efficiency plan in order to optimise our cost structure, and to concentrate resources on our core business segments, where we have demonstrated meaningful achievements and see significant growth opportunities," says Yoram Salinger, CEO of Valens Semiconductor, in a press release. "The company is committed to providing support and assistance to all impacted employees".

The company says that the plan is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2026.