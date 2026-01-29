GA-ASI, Calidus to collaborate on production of MQ-9B, GCA

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and Calidus Aerospace, a UAE-based defense company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the prospective co-production of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) in the UAE, as well as command and control and battle management systems.

The MOU provides a framework for cooperation between GA-ASI, GA-Intelligence, and Calidus where all parties will look to collaborate on programs in the areas of airframe manufacturing, final assembly, test and checkout, as well as flight operational test and acceptance, according to a media release.

“Working with partners within the UAE helps us to connect with key experts and capabilities in the region,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “For General Atomics, this agreement underscores the shared commitment to long-term cooperation, technological innovation, and the advancement of our aircraft within the UAE.”