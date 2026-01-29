Factronix sees growing interest in reclaimed components

Speaking with Ewelina Bednarz after his session at Evertiq Expo Warsaw, Theil offered a closer look at which components can realistically be reclaimed today and how the industry is responding to the idea.

According to Theil, the starting point is clear. “The first step is always about the price-intensive components,” he said. “That’s usually the BGA on the PCB. BGA with our laser reballing service is a high-reliability product, and it’s easy for us to do a full 100% conversion on that.”

Factronix is also pushing reclaim into smaller package sizes. “We can do alloy conversion up to 0402 parts, which is really that tiny,” he added. While miniature components remain challenging, he notes that the practical limits continue to move.

Theil says reactions from OEMs and EMS providers tend to follow a similar pattern.

“First of all, they are all shocked, and I’m hearing very often ‘no, no, no, no’,” he explained. “But when they think about it, they really like the idea. Our business is growing, and they see this service as a good chance for a third source to get products back on track.”

Despite the growing interest, logistics remain a stubborn barrier in Europe. “Logistics is always a topic, and it is an extra add-on on the complete service,” Theil said. Rising transport costs and Europe’s mix of EU and non-EU borders add friction to reclaim operations. Even so, he says the company has built processes that keep material flowing. “My team is fixing that really, really good and we are doing it in a good way. Thanks to our forward agents it goes very well,” Theil noted, adding that Factronix can still offer five-day express turnaround.

Looking forward, Theil expects demand to strengthen as regulatory pressure and sustainability goals continue to shape sourcing strategies. He points to the current uncertainty in the German automotive sector but remains confident about the longer-term outlook.

“I hope this is not affecting the whole supply chain,” he said. “Anyway, I think we are on a good level, and you can be sure that the demand is increasing because the regulations are changing. Everybody’s thinking more about the environment, and everybody wants to do something about it. So I see good times coming up.”

Stefan Theil and Factronix are set to return to the Evertiq Expo stage at the premiere of Evertiq Expo Zürich, taking place on April 23, 2026.