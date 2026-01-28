State of Louisiana, Persona AI launch humanoid pilot

The State of Louisiana and Persona AI headquartered in Houston, Texas, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a pilot program advancing humanoid robotics in active heavy-industry environments. The pilot is to be conducted at SSE Steel Fabrication’s (SSE Steel) large-scale fabrication facility in St. Bernard Parish, according to a press release.

Facilitated by Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), a division of Louisiana Economic Development (LED), and supported by Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.), the initiative will focus on collecting real-world human movement and task data in an operating steel manufacturing facility, informing how humanoid systems will perceive, move, and work alongside skilled tradespeople in complex, dynamic environments.

“This is exactly the kind of applied innovation Louisiana should be leaning into,” said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development. “Partnerships like these will allow our small businesses to adopt new tools, modernize the way they operate and compete at a higher level. As companies innovate, they’re not just growing their bottom line; they’re creating pathways to higher-skill, higher-paying careers that strengthen their workforce and expand opportunity across Louisiana.”

“This collaboration allows us to explore emerging technologies where they matter most, on the shop floor, not in a lab,” said Justin Airhart, Chief Operations Officer of SSE Steel Fabrication. “SSE Steel has long embraced innovation in service of safety, productivity, and workforce sustainability. Supporting this pilot aligns directly with that mission.”