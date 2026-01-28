Embraer partners with Adani to develop India’s aircraft ecosystem

Embraer, a Brazil-based aerospace company, and India’s Adani Defence & Aerospace, a company of Adani Enterprises Ltd, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India.

The companies aim to collaborate on opportunities in aircraft manufacturing, supply chain, aftermarket services, and pilot training, according to a media release.

The collaborative industrial partnership will aim to establish an assembly line, followed by a phased increase in indigenization to advance India’s Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program.

“India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani’s strong industrial capabilities and commitment to indigenisation,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Together, we will evaluate the most viable, advanced, and efficient solutions in support of India’s RTA ambitions and their potential for implementation.”

This potential partnership will leverage Embraer’s deep engineering and aircraft manufacturing expertise alongside Adani’s aviation value-chain footprint, which includes airport infrastructure, aerospace manufacturing, MRO services, and pilot training, the media release said.