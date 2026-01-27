Micron breaks ground on $24B wafer fab expansion in Singapore

The new fab is located within Micron’s existing NAND manufacturing complex in Singapore and is designed to provide up to 700,000 square feet of cleanroom space once fully built out. Wafer output is scheduled to begin in the second half of calendar year 2028.

According to Micron, the facility is intended to support long-term NAND manufacturing requirements and address growing demand driven by AI and data-centric applications. The site will form part of the company’s NAND Centre of Excellence in Singapore, with manufacturing co-located alongside R&D activities. The project is described as Singapore’s first double-story wafer fabrication facility.

Micron stated that its previously announced high-bandwidth memory (HBM) advanced packaging facility, also located within the same Singapore manufacturing complex, remains on track to begin contributing to HBM supply in calendar year 2027. As HBM production is added to the site, the company expects potential synergies between its NAND and DRAM manufacturing operations. Micron added that capacity ramps at the new fab will be adjusted in line with market demand.

The wafer fab investment is expected to create around 1,600 jobs, primarily in fab engineering and operations. Combined with approximately 1,400 positions linked to the HBM advanced packaging facility, Micron’s recent expansions in Singapore are expected to support around 3,000 new jobs in total.