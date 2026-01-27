GlobalLogic, Elektrobit to advance software-defined vehicles

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company, has announced a strategic expansion of its long-standing partnership with Elektrobit. The alliance will accelerate the development and market adoption of next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms, according to a media release.

GlobalLogic and Elektrobit have collaborated for the past 15 years, supporting Elektrobit’s products in areas such as Adaptive & Classic AUTOSAR middleware, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, and connectivity.

“Our expanded collaboration with Elektrobit strengthens our shared commitment to advancing SDV in the automotive industry,” said Ramki Krishna, Group Vice President & General Manager, Automotive & Industrial Business at GlobalLogic. “With GlobalLogic’s capabilities in safety-critical software, HPC, digital cockpit innovation, and SDV tooling, we are helping OEMs accelerate feature development and deliver production-grade vehicle programs worldwide.”