GlobalLogic, Elektrobit to advance software-defined vehicles
GlobalLogic and Elektrobit have collaborated for the past 15 years, supporting Elektrobit’s products in areas such as Adaptive & Classic AUTOSAR middleware, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, and connectivity.
GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company, has announced a strategic expansion of its long-standing partnership with Elektrobit. The alliance will accelerate the development and market adoption of next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms, according to a media release.
“Our expanded collaboration with Elektrobit strengthens our shared commitment to advancing SDV in the automotive industry,” said Ramki Krishna, Group Vice President & General Manager, Automotive & Industrial Business at GlobalLogic. “With GlobalLogic’s capabilities in safety-critical software, HPC, digital cockpit innovation, and SDV tooling, we are helping OEMs accelerate feature development and deliver production-grade vehicle programs worldwide.”
“Software-defined vehicles are already a reality. Their success requires scalability, flexibility, and strong partnerships,” said Jaganathan Rajagopalan, Chief Product Officer at Elektrobit. “Partnering with GlobalLogic supports our dedication to scale and provides world-class engineering expertise, enabling us to lead in efficiency and innovation. Together, we will deliver the transformative SDV solutions the mobility industry demands globally.”