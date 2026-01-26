Semifive, Sapien to advance CMOS backplane technology

Semifive, a provider of custom AI semiconductor (ASIC) design solutions, has announced that it has signed a strategic MOU with Sapien Semiconductors, a company specializing in advanced micro-LED display driver ASICs.

The two South Korean companies will advance the design and technical evaluation of CMOS backplane technology, which is a core component of micro-displays. This partnership covers both technology and business aspects, including design verification and simulation to enhance technical maturity, technical guidance on Micro-LED Display Driver IC (DDI) implementation, and joint strategies for global market expansion, according to a press release.

Semifive will drive overall chip development through its advanced AI SoC design platform and turnkey development capabilities, covering the entire process from design to mass production. Sapien Semiconductors will provide its proprietary technology and specialized expertise in micro-LED display driver design to develop optimized CMOS backplanes. By leveraging their complementary strengths, they plan to quickly meet market demands and accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies, the press release said.

“By combining Sapien Semiconductors’ expertise in micro-display driver design with Semifive’s custom ASIC capabilities, we will optimize the next-era display value chain and drastically reduce time-to-market,” said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of Semifive. “Through this synergy, we aim to redefine standards in the wearable market and jointly secure a dominant position in the global display industry.”