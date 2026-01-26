PNE partners with Honda to advance battery recycling tech
Honda Motor and Princeton NuEnergy (PNE), an advanced materials manufacturer and the US producer of battery-grade cathode active material (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries, have announced the signing of an MOU to advance discussion on collaboration around next-generation lithium-ion battery recycling technologies.
The agreement reflects the companies’ shared intention to strengthen the circular battery materials supply chain and US energy independence through innovative recycling and rejuvenation pathways, according to a media release.
Since 2022, Honda and PNE have conducted joint technical validation of PNE’s plasma-based Direct Recycling and Upcycling technologies for lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life materials. Through this work, PNE has produced rejuvenated NMC cathode active material.
The MOU outlines a framework for a strategic partnership focused on collaborative validation projects and the potential for future commercial-scale applications. It reflects alignment between Honda’s global electrification strategy and PNE’s mission to expand cost-efficient production of battery-grade cathode active materials through a closed-loop platform, the media release said.
“Our work with Honda shows strong technical alignment and a clear pathway for advancing circular battery materials,” Chao Yan, Co-Founder and CEO of Princeton NuEnergy, said. “This MOU reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the next phase of sustainable, high-performance material production, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.”
“Honda values the progress achieved through our collaboration with PNE and recognizes the importance of advanced recycling technologies in building a more sustainable materials ecosystem,” Honda Motor said. “This MOU represents an important step forward in our efforts to advance long-term solutions that support our global electrification strategy.”